Weather

Chicago Weather: More snow forecast over next 3 days, several inches possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow began falling overnight and could make for a slick morning commute Thursday.

The snow is forecast to continue through Saturday. Most areas will see up to an 1 inch of accumulation by the Thursday morning rush hour. More light snow is expected during the Thursday afternoon rush hour.

STORMCAST: See snowfall amounts, timing
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Phil Schwarz has the latest on a prolonged storm that could dump several inches of snow on the Chicago area.



At Chicago's airports, both O'Hare and Midway were experiencing delays of less than 15 minutes, with three cancellations at O''Hare and 25 at Midway as of 4:24 a.m.

Overnight into Friday, the precipitation will change over to a wintry mix in the city and south, but will remain mostly snow north of Chicago. This will add another inch or two of snow before a lull in the precipitation during the day on Friday.

SNOW TIMELINE: When to expect snow over the next 3 days
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Tracy Butler said light snow will begin falling Wednesday night and will continue almost uninterrupted through the day on Saturday.



The snow will pick up again Friday night into Saturday morning with up to six inches of snow possible in the north and western suburbs while the city, south suburbs and northwest Indiana will see slightly lower snow amounts. However, with temperatures above 32 degrees, some of the snow is expected to melt.

The wintry mix will change back to wet snow and could be moderate to heavy at times on Saturday before winding down Saturday evening.

RELATED: Residents who don't shovel could be fined up to $500
EMBED More News Videos

Alderman Ray Lopez and Chicago Streets and Sanitation workers are cracking down on property owners who don't shovel.



Last weekend, a major winter storm dumped several inches of snow on Chicago and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights at the city's airports.

RELATED: Winter storm wreaks havoc along Chicago's lakefront
EMBED More News Videos

The record-high lake levels coupled with high winds, snow and rain left no area immune from damage.



The previous weekend, another storm system brought high winds that pounded the Chicago lakefront with waves and heavy rain.

RELATED: Look back at Chicago's coldest day on record
EMBED More News Videos

After the weekend's winter storm swooped in the first bitter cold of 2020, take a look back at some of Chicago's most frigid temps.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherboone countycook countylake countylake county indianadupage countywill countylasalle countymchenry countykane countykankakee countycoldwinter stormsnow
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Toddler, elderly man critically injured in Burnside fire
Pilsen's popularity pressures families to move
Chicago AccuWeather: Periods of snow, accumulations of 1 to 2 inches Thursday
1 dead after 8 people shot in downtown Seattle, police say
Coronavirus screenings at O'Hare begin, 14 passengers arriving from China cleared
3 US firefighters killed in plane crash while battling Australian wildfires, officials say
District rejects teacher's claim maternity leave was denied due to summer birth
Show More
Micro apartments can create big opportunity in small spaces
CPD used bogus search warrants to illegally enter homes, lawsuits claim
Indiana will allow betting on the Oscars
Census canvassing begins in Chicago
Park Ridge lawyer accused of misappropriating funds fails to appear for disciplinary hearing
More TOP STORIES News