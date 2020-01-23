Chicago Weather: More snow forecast over next 3 days, several inches possible

The snow is forecast to continue through Saturday. Most areas will see up to an 1 inch of accumulation by the Thursday morning rush hour. More light snow is expected during the Thursday afternoon rush hour.
At Chicago's airports, both O'Hare and Midway were experiencing delays of less than 15 minutes, with three cancellations at O''Hare and 25 at Midway as of 4:24 a.m.
Overnight into Friday, the precipitation will change over to a wintry mix in the city and south, but will remain mostly snow north of Chicago. This will add another inch or two of snow before a lull in the precipitation during the day on Friday.
The snow will pick up again Friday night into Saturday morning with up to six inches of snow possible in the north and western suburbs while the city, south suburbs and northwest Indiana will see slightly lower snow amounts. However, with temperatures above 32 degrees, some of the snow is expected to melt.
The wintry mix will change back to wet snow and could be moderate to heavy at times on Saturday before winding down Saturday evening.
Last weekend, a major winter storm dumped several inches of snow on Chicago and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights at the city's airports.
The previous weekend, another storm system brought high winds that pounded the Chicago lakefront with waves and heavy rain.
