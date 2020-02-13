snow

Chicago weather: Snow continues to fall Thursday, with several inches accumulating across area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow is falling in the Chicago area with several inches of accumulation across the area Thursday morning.

SNOW FORECAST: ABC7's meteorologists break down snow timing, amounts

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.



The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the Chicago area and northwest Indiana. The advisory is in effect for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake McHenry Grundy, Livingston and Will counties until noon. For northwest Indiana, the advisory for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana remains in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday.

Several inches of snow has fallen on the Chicago area, creating slick road conditions.



Snow began falling in the city around 3 p.m. Wednesday, and started a bit before that in the southwest and south suburbs.

By 6:45 a.m. in the city, O'Hare received 3.1 inches of snow and Midway received 3.3 inches of snow. IN the suburbs, Romeoville received 3.3 inches of snow, Downers Grove and Northbrook each received 3 inches of snow and Lowell, ind. received 2 inches of snow. An extra one to two inches of snow could accumulate before the storm tapers off in the afternoon.

ABC7 StormTracker Live checked out road conditions, with slushy conditions on some roadways. Conditions have led to dozens of school closings across the area.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Chicago Area Complete List

The winter blast created some beautiful landscapes in the Old Irving Park neighborhood

"Winters are so ugly and it's so beautiful to see it when it's covered in this pristine snow," said Elizabeth King. "It's just awesome. I love it."

Some children couldn't get enough of it. Don Rood's little boys enjoyed every moment.

"They do," Rood said. "It's hard getting them in the car. You saw i tried for five minutes to get them in the car."

Homeowners worked hard before work to clear their sidewalks. Ellen Stern is retired and she broke out her snowblower and pitched in to help her neighbors.

"I have some friends who have trouble lifting and an elderly neighbor and I'm blessed with a brand new snowblower so I wanna use it," Stern said.

An arctic cold front is moving into the area, dropping temperatures significantly to go with gusty winds.

The snow is also causing some issues at Chicago's airports. As of 7:30 a.m., 91 flights are canceled at O'Hare and 11 flights are canceled at Midway.

Wednesday night south suburban streets were slushy and slick.

"It has gotten worse. It has, but I've seen a lot of plow trucks out there salting and cleaning up the streets," said Hector Quiroz, motorist.

"Everything's wet. No ice yet, but it's 33 degrees, that's why," said Bob Yeadon, motorist. "So as it gets cold, tonight's going to be a different story."

On I-55, drivers spun out as wet snow started to fall, and drivers made sure they were gassed up before the snowfall became steady.

"It was really busy earlier," said Jamie Erffmeyer, Circle K manager. "Everybody was picking up all their snack and their cigarettes and whatever they're going to have for the night, because they're probably not working tomorrow."

"A lot of wiper blades, tires," said Jordan White, Firestone assistant manager. "We're checking a lot of brakes just to make sure those things are fully working."

The snow is also causing some issues at Chicago's airports. As of 8:50 p.m. O'Hare International Airport reported delays averaging 21 minutes, and 206 flights canceled. Midway International Airport reported delays averaging less than 15 minutes and 37 flights canceled.

There are also concerns about lakeshore flooding as waves increase along Lake Michigan Thursday morning. Cook County will see waves between 8 and 11 feet, but northwest Indiana could see waves up to 18 feet during the day Thursday.

WATCH: Winter surfers ride Lake Michigan waves
Great Lakes surfers braved the cold and high lake levels to take advantage of nearly 10-foot waves created by 30-mile-per-hour winds.



Temperatures will plunge throughout the day on Thursday, with lows below zero and highs on Friday only reaching the teens. Luckily, the deep freeze won't last very long. Temperatures will rebound into the 30s and even to the low 40s for the weekend.

RELATED: Look back at Chicago's coldest day on record
After the weekend's winter storm swooped in the first bitter cold of 2020, take a look back at some of Chicago's most frigid temps.

