Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny and breezy Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and mild with some wind on Monday. Highs in the low 60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. High: 63, Low: 40

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 57, Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 50, Low: 41

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cooler by the lake. High: 53, Low: 34

Friday: Mostly cloudy, still cool. High: 56, Low: 41

Saturday: Few PM showers. High: 55, Low: 40

Sunday: Dry, milder. High: 61, Low: 43

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 4 injured in I-290 shooting, crash on West Side
Chicago excluded as IL expands COVID vaccine eligibility to all adults
Live music brings North Center venue silenced by pandemic back to life
Little Village residents seek more accountability year after botched smokestack implosion
'American Idol' Top 16 revealed and how to vote for the Top 10!
23 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Lake Shore Drive Bridge closed Monday
Show More
Glenview residents protest beaver removal proposal
Northwestern hosts midnight vaccine clinic
Volunteers clean up Montrose Beach litter ahead of piping plover season
IL reports 2,942 new COVID cases, 16 deaths
Our Chicago: Vaccine passports could be used for travel, concerts, sports
More TOP STORIES News