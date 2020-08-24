Chicago Weather: Sunny and breezy Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and mild with some wind on Monday. Highs in the low 60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny and breezy. High: 63, Low: 40: Partly sunny. High: 57, Low: 39: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 50, Low: 41: Mostly cloudy, cooler by the lake. High: 53, Low: 34Mostly cloudy, still cool. High: 56, Low: 41: Few PM showers. High: 55, Low: 40: Dry, milder. High: 61, Low: 43