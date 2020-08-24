Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny but much colder Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny but much colder Wednesday. Highs in the upper 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny but much colder. High: 49, Low: 32

Thursday: Sunny, slightly milder. High: 56, Low: 36

Friday: Chilly. High: 44, Low: 29

Saturday: Patchy, light rain, snow mix. High: 45, Low: 42

Sunday: Clearing late. High: 56, Low: 39

Monday: Breezy. High: 43, Low: 29

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 39, Low: 25



