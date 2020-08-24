Chicago Weather: Sunny, pleasant Monday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6462133" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sunny and breezy Sunday. Highs in the upper 60s, low 70s.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and pleasant Monday. Highs in the upper 70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, great day. High: 76, Low: 55: Sunny, warmer start to fall. High: 79, Low: 58: Sunny, warm. High: 80, Low: 58: Mostly sunny, mainly dry. High: 78, Low: 59: Sunny, very nice. High: 79, Low: 61: Warm, partly cloudy. High: 83, Low: 63: Cloudy, showers. High: 75, Low: 54