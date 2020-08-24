Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, pleasant Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and pleasant Monday. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunny and breezy Sunday. Highs in the upper 60s, low 70s.



Monday: Sunny, great day. High: 76, Low: 55

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer start to fall. High: 79, Low: 58

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High: 80, Low: 58

Thursday: Mostly sunny, mainly dry. High: 78, Low: 59

Friday: Sunny, very nice. High: 79, Low: 61

Saturday: Warm, partly cloudy. High: 83, Low: 63

Sunday: Cloudy, showers. High: 75, Low: 54


