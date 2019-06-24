storm damage

Family left 'stranded' after driveway washes away in Pennsylvania storms

MOHNTON, Pa. -- For the last few days, Larry Evans has had a very difficult time getting to and from his Berks County, Pennsylvania home.

"I never thought it'd be like this," Evans said standing at the new end of his driveway. "We're stranded actually," he added.

Evans said Wednesday's heavy rain caused a rush of water from a creek to rush down the hill of his home that sits atop of Yorkshire Road.

Now, the only drivable access to his home has been cut off.

"It's dangerous right now," Evans explained, adding that there is no way for police or fire to reach his home.

"What you see outward is my Marine Corps training, man. Inside I'm falling apart," he said.

Evans said insurance told him the damage is not covered. The gas company that has been running pipelines through his property and removed several trees where the water gushed from has also refused to help.

"Who's helping me? No one!" Evans exclaimed.

After the driveway eroded, his family got creative with trying figure out how they were going to get back home.

They tried to create a bridge made of rocks, but that didn't work, so the family built a temporary wooden footbridge.

Neighbors who stopped by Sunday for a visit were stunned.

Kenny Stoudt stopped by on his wedding anniversary to lend a hand by putting up some caution tape.

"I happened to go by and saw that there wasn't caution tape so I figured I'll run up here quick," Stoudt said.

Right now, that kindness the only thing Larry says he can count on.

"When it's money involved, everybody backs away," Evans said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatheru.s. & worldstorm damage
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM DAMAGE
2 dead, 29 injured after tornado strikes Oklahoma
3 killed in Missouri tornado outbreak
Tornadoes, flooding continue in Midwest
At least 19 tornadoes touch down from Texas to Oklahoma
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 15, recovering after being stabbed multiple times in Morgan Park
Man attempted to sexually assault woman in Irving Park, police say
Woman sexually assaulted in Lincoln Park, police say
U.S. officials announce cyberattack; Iran threatens more drone attacks
Baby's early arrival interrupts parents' wedding plans
Former Alderman Willie Cochran to be sentenced Monday
Video: Crew rescues man from high rushing water off TX highway
Show More
Closing arguments in U of I murder trial set to begin Monday
Quick Tip: Where does Chicago rank as far as bed bugs?
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, muggy Monday;Isolated severe storms possible in afternoon
KFC to release Cheetos chicken sandwich
Galena woman shot, killed visiting family in Cottage Grove
More TOP STORIES News