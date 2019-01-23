LIVE RADAR: Bitter cold moves in, temps to drop below zero

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5103436" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bitter cold will move into the Chicago area for the rest of the week.

A Wind Chill Advisory was issued for Thursday and Friday in the Chicago area when low temperatures will drop to below zero -- between -5 and -12 degrees.Wednesday evening, temperatures were in the 20s, but quickly falling. Thursday's high is 20 degrees and low is -7, and Friday's high will be 4 degrees and low of -3.Wind chills are expected to drop to between -15 a -30.The Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect from 6 p.m. Thursday until noon Friday for Cook, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston and Will counties in Illinois and Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana.Meanwhile, snow remains on the ground after a snowstorm dumped several inches of snow on the northwest suburbs and created slick roads.The storm dropped a mix of rain across the area, with precipitation mainly being snow in areas north and west of the city. Genoa received 5.1 inches of snow, Barrington received 3.0 inches of snow, Palatine received 2.5 inches of snow and Wheaton received an inch of snow.The wintry mix created slippery conditions on roads, so drivers are asked to take extra caution. Fog has also led to reduced visibility. The ABC7 Stormtracker checked out conditions on the Jane Adams Tollway, where roads were covered by snow in Huntley. Later Wednesday morning, traffic conditions improve, but roads were still wet.Large, fluffy flakes fell in west suburban Bloomingdale, where ABC7 viewer Clark Keith shared video showing the "real life snow globe" conditions.Nalisa Jansky spent her day off snow blowing her driveway in Woodstock as heavy snow fell."I mean at least we haven't gotten it all year," she said. "This is only like the second kind of big snowfall this year so I'm not that worried about it but I'm kinda glad that it's all at the same time and not a bunch of different days"The Pedersen family was also snowed in and school and work got called off at the last minute."Probably not gonna do much today," said Woodstock HS student Keanna Pedersen. "Probably gonna go outside play with the dog and snow, maybe take a nap."The Woodstock area got close to four inches, with the historic square covered in winter white as heavy equipment struggles to keep it off the roads."I like the snow," Kristina Pedersen said. "I don't like our cold humidity that makes it freeze but otherwise I wouldn't mind it I guess."Ten miles to the south in the Village of Huntley, snow blowers buzzed along Main Street. Henry Aul is with the public works department, tirelessly battling what keeps piling up."This is our second time around down here now," Aul said. "We have been out here since 5 a.m."This winter storm packed snow on top of ice and while it's made a beautiful landscape, it has proved to be very dangerous, too."A lot of people are having trouble driving around, there's been a lot of accidents," said Huntley resident Halley Millbratz. "Businesses are closing down."Overnight, a car almost crashed when it hit a big puddle on the Michigan Avenue viaduct to Lake Shore Drive.Nearly 900 flights were cancelled at Chicago's airports on Tuesday. As of 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, 174 flights have been cancelled at O'Hare and and four flights have been cancelled at Midway.