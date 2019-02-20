LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Winter snowstorm moves into area for morning commute

WEATHER

A winter storm has moved into the Chicago area and is expected to dump between 1 to 3 inches of snow, making for a messy commute Wednesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Chicago area. The advisory for Grundy, La Salle, Livingston, Kankakee, Kendall and Will counties in Illinois and Lake (Ind.), Jasper and Newton counties in northwest Indiana will remain in effect until noon.
For Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties, the advisory will remain in effect until 3 p.m. For Boone and DeKalb counties, the advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m.

The snow is expected to transition to freezing rain and sleet between 6-10 a.m. and ending as light rain by 1 p.m.
The snow will be falling during the morning rush hour. The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed more than 280 snow vehicles in response to the storm, focusing on main arterial streets and Lake Shore Drive before transitioning to residential streets if needed.

Areas South of the city are expected to get about an inch or less of snow, the city and areas west of the city are expected to get 1 to 2 inches of snow and areas north of the city are expected to get between 1 and 3 inches of snow.

At Chicago's airports, 110 flights have been canceled at O'Hare and 90 flights at Midway have been canceled as of 5:24 a.m.
