Chicago Weather Radar: Severe storms, isolated tornado possible Monday evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago could see severe storms with the potential for strong winds and flooding Monday evening. There is also a small risk of an isolated tornado in areas to the far southwest.

Rain arrived in the city Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., which lessens the chance of severe weather, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry.

The greatest risk of severe weather is between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., persisting as late as 2 a.m. in some areas, and is stronger to the southwest of the city. Severe weather risks include strong winds and flooding, with some areas seeing 1 to 2 inches, or more, of rain.

There is an enhanced risk of severe weather to the south and west.

The tornado risk is greater to the far southwest of the city.

What is a severe thunderstorm?
The next time you find yourself under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, know that large hail and high winds are possible.



No watches or warnings were in place as of 4:15 p.m.

The weather was causing some issues at Chicago's airports Monday afternoon. O'Hare International Airport reported 188 flight cancellations, and Midway International Airport reported 15 flights cancelled.
