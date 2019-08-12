Chicago Weather Radar: Severe storms, isolated tornado possible Monday evening

RELATED: See the latest 7-day ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Rain arrived in the city Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., which lessens the chance of severe weather, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry.
The greatest risk of severe weather is between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., persisting as late as 2 a.m. in some areas, and is stronger to the southwest of the city. Severe weather risks include strong winds and flooding, with some areas seeing 1 to 2 inches, or more, of rain.
There is an enhanced risk of severe weather to the south and west.
The tornado risk is greater to the far southwest of the city.
What is a severe thunderstorm?
No watches or warnings were in place as of 4:15 p.m.
The weather was causing some issues at Chicago's airports Monday afternoon. O'Hare International Airport reported 188 flight cancellations, and Midway International Airport reported 15 flights cancelled.