CHICAGO (WLS) --
Rain falling Thursday morning could turn to snow before it ends as mild air moves out and temperatures plummet.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Boone, De Kalb, Kane, Lake, LaSalle and McHenry counties from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Overnight freezing rain has created treacherous driving conditions in areas north and west of the city.



Use caution if you're traveling through these areas, where a light glaze of ice is possible on surface streets and sidewalks. These areas could see accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch of ice, with some seeing as much as a quarter of an inch.

In McHenry County, a sheriff's deputy slipped on ice and struck his head on the pavement while he was assisting two drivers after their cars became stuck on an ice-covered road in Crystal Lake. His injuries did not appear severe, but he was transported to a hospital.

An area of low pressure will keep the weather pattern unsettled over the next 24 to 48 hours, Mowry said. Rain and even thunderstorms are possible south of the city on Thursday, where highs will be near 60. Northern suburbs will only see high temperatures in the mid-30s.

Across the area, temperatures will come crashing down Thursday night, and any rain will change over to light snow. By Friday morning, temperatures across the Chicago area will be in the single digits, with wind chills ranging from -15 to -5 degrees.

