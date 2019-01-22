EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5101394" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry explains how precipitation changes -- from rain to freezing rain to sleet to snow -- as temperatures change.

It’s ICY in Valparaiso this evening - layer of ice covers the sidewalks & roads! @NWSChicago @LarryABC7 pic.twitter.com/zitiRqzvgH — Blake Harms (@hvillewxman) January 22, 2019

UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.

Due to hazardous weather conditions, the lakefront trails between Oak St. and Ohio St. and the Navy Pier Flyover will remain closed until further notice.

*Please check back for updates. #ChiLFT — Chicago ParkDistrict (@ChicagoParks) January 22, 2019

Southwest Airlines plane gets de-iced at Midway Airport.

We are mobilizing our full fleet of 196 snowplows in response to weather conditions. TRAVEL TIPS: #SlowDown and allow more time to reach your destination. Increase the distance between you and other vehicles. Give plows the room they need to do their work. #ILWinterWeather pic.twitter.com/OzVybqMJgR — Illinois Tollway (@ILTollway) January 22, 2019

Heavy snow was falling in the northern suburbs Tuesday night after a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain created a messy evening commute.The snow and precipitation will continue overnight into Wednesday morning commute, which is expected to also be messy.Several schools canceled classes early and more than 800 flights. Tuesday evening, precipitation turned to rain in Chicago and the southern suburbs and will continue to fall into Wednesday as temperatures will hold steady just a couple degrees above freezing.However, the worst conditions are further north, closer to the Wisconsin border, where a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain will fall throughout the evening and overnight into Wednesday.Several inches of snow - between 1 and 6 six inches, more as you travel north - are expected by Wednesday morning in Lake and McHenry counties, and, to a lesser degree, northern parts of Cook and Kane counties.A Winter Storm Warning was issued for McHenry and Boone counties in Illinois; and Kenosha, Racine, Walworth counties in Wisconsin until noon Wednesday.The advisory is in effect until midnight for Cook, DuPage and Kane counties. For LaSalle, Livingston counties, the advisory expires at 9 p.m.For Lake (Ill.) and McHenry counties, the advisory is in effect until noon Wednesday. The advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. for Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall and Will counties in Illinois and for Jasper, Lake (Ind.), Newton and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.Because of the advisory, the Lakefront Trail between Oak St. and Ohio St. and the Navy Pier Flyover is closed.As of 5:30 p.m., 735 flights were cancelled at O'Hare International Airport, where average delays were 70 minutes. At Midway Airport, another 99 flights were cancelled and average delays were 19 minutes.Monday morning, freezing rain will fall across the Chicago area and then switch over to snow during the morning commute and end mid-day.Temperatures will drop Wednesday. Morning temps will be in the mid- to low 30s, but be in the low 20s by 5 p.m.Then, hold onto your hats and gloves, temps will drop down into the teens and single digits for the rest of the week.