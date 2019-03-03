CHICAGO --Temperatures will plummet Sunday after the sun sets, bringing another blast of Arctic cold for the next few days.
Cold air will begin to arrive at about 6 p.m. Sunday, eventually bringing the low temp to -1 from a high of 22.
The cold will bring dangerous wind chills, as low as -20 degrees for the morning commute. Frostbite can happen in 30 minutes in such conditions.
Monday's high of 12 degrees is not only a record for coldest high for the date, but also Chicago's coldest March high in at least 61 years. Monday's low is expected to be 4 degrees.
Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect from 9 p.m. Sunday until 11 a.m. Monday for DeKalb and McHenry counties. The advisory goes into effect from midnight to 11 a.m. Monday for Cook, Lake, DuPage, Kane, Will, Kankakee, Livingston, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle, Boone, Lee, Ogle, Winnebago, Ford and Iroquois counties.
Temps won't climb above freezing until Friday.
Significant snow is not expected, but a dusty could fall in the southern counties. Snow will fall in central and southern Illinois and Indiana on Sunday.