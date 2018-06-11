WEATHER

Over 5 inches of rain fell in some areas over the weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) --
This past weekend was a wet one as rounds of heavy rain fell across Chicago.

Northern Cook County saw the heaviest rain with 3" to 5" rain totals from Wheeling to Northbrook to Mount Prospect.

Heavy rain also fell west. With over 4" to 6" along the I-39 corridor and west. Many fields are flooded in this rich agricultural part of the state.

Here are some rain totals from June 8 - 11, 2018. Illinois totals first followed by Indiana.

Illinois ( COUNTY )

Chatsworth (Livingston)......................5.23

Amboy (Lee)..................................5.11

Wheeling (Cook)..............................4.30

Ottawa (La Salle)............................3.79

Rockford (Winnebago).........................3.59

Oregon (Ogle)................................3.56

Steward (Lee)................................3.55

Dixon (Lee)..................................3.47

Botanic Gardens (Cook).......................3.34

Paw Paw (Lee)................................3.22

Paxton (Ford)................................3.12

Rochelle (Ogle)..............................3.04

Earlville 3S (La Salle)......................2.96

Pontiac (Livingston).........................2.91

Peru (La Salle)..............................2.87

Woodstock 4SW (McHenry)......................2.78

De Kalb (De Kalb)............................2.75

O'Hare (Cook).................................2.71

Roscoe 2se (Winnebago).......................2.70

Streator (Livingston)........................2.68

Rockford 3NE (Winnebago).....................2.67

Rockford 2ENE (Winnebago)....................2.58

Willow Springs (Cook)........................2.57

Plainfield (Will)............................2.51

Glencoe (Cook)...............................2.47

Buffalo Grove 2N (Lake)......................2.45

Lisle Morton Arb (Du Page)...................2.44

Rockford 1NW (Winnebago).....................2.37

Romeoville (Will)............................2.35

Dwight (Livingston)..........................2.33

Westmont (Du Page)...........................2.32

Romeoville (Will)............................2.32

Midway Coop (Cook)...........................2.31

Dekalb (De Kalb).............................2.30

Aurora (Kane)................................2.29

Lincolnshire 1N (Lake).......................2.24

Genoa (De Kalb)..............................2.23

Batavia (Kane)...............................2.20

Elgin (Kane).................................2.11

Roscoe 2ESE (Winnebago)......................2.11

West Chicago (Du Page).......................2.10

Elburn (Kane)................................2.07

La Salle (La Salle)..........................2.05

Barrington (Lake)............................2.05

Park Ridge 1WNW (Cook).......................1.99

Elk Grove Village 1ESE (Cook)................1.98

Elgin (Kane).................................1.98

Joliet Lock/dam (Will).......................1.96

Oak Lawn 2NW (Cook)..........................1.95

Bull Valley 2WNW (McHenry)...................1.90

Woodstock 5nw (McHenry)......................1.89

Capron (Boone)...............................1.87

Midway (Cook)................................1.84

Downers Grove 0.4NNE (Du Page)...............1.83

Aurora (Kane)................................1.80

Lemont (Cook)................................1.78

Joliet 2n (Will).............................1.76

Plainfield 3ESE (Will).......................1.76

Byron 3N (Ogle)..............................1.73

Naperville 1NW (Du Page).....................1.70

Crystal Lake 1WSW (McHenry)..................1.68

Joliet (Will)................................1.68

Morris (Grundy)..............................1.65

Mendota (La Salle)...........................1.64

Yorkville 2SE (Kendall)......................1.63

Hebron (McHenry).............................1.63

Lake Zurich 1N (Lake)........................1.61

Lake Zurich (Lake)...........................1.61

Harvard (McHenry)............................1.58

Morris (Grundy)..............................1.56

Riverwoods (Lake)............................1.54

Marseilles (La Salle)........................1.51

McHenry (McHenry)............................1.46

Park Ridge (Cook)............................1.45

Coal City 4NNW (Grundy)......................1.45

Mundelein (Lake).............................1.44

Chicago 6ESE (Cook)..........................1.36

Highwood 1S (Lake)...........................1.26

St Anne (Kankakee)...........................1.25

Lake Villa 1SSW (Lake).......................1.18

Kankakee (Kankakee)..........................1.16

Bourbonnais (Kankakee).......................1.12

New Lenox 2SE (Will).........................1.03

Indiana ( COUNTY )

Lake Village (Newton)........................1.42

Rensselaer 8ENE (Jasper).....................1.38

Brook 4W (Newton)............................1.27

Morocco (Newton).............................1.13

Rensselaer (Jasper)..........................1.05

Valparaiso 4SW (Porter)......................0.96

Rensselaer 5NW (Jasper)......................0.89

Valparaiso 6WSW (Porter).....................0.86

Wheatfield 1ENE (Jasper)..............0.86

Valparaiso 4S (Porter).................0.80

Crown Point (Lake)...........................0.68

Portage 3E (Porter)..........................0.67

Porter 1S (Porter)...........................0.64

Crown Point 2WSW (Lake)......................0.59

Gary 5ENE (Lake).............................0.57

Hammond 1SSW (Lake)..........................0.55

Wheatfield 5W (Jasper).......................0.55

Rensselaer 2SSW (Jasper).....................0.54

Valparaiso 6SSW (Porter).....................0.53

Portage 1ESE (Porter)........................0.52

Merrillville 2NNW (Lake)..............0.52
