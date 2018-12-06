WOOLSEY FIRE

Waves in Malibu turn black as torrent of mud rushes into ocean from Woolsey Fire burn scar

EMBED </>More Videos

The waves on Zuma Beach in Malibu, California, turned black Thursday as a river of mud from the Woolsey Fire burn scar rushed into the Pacific Ocean. (MalibuCouture/Storyful)

MALIBU, Calif. --
Rainfall in Southern California sent a torrent of mud rushing into the Pacific Ocean from the Woolsey Fire burn scar Thursday.

Eyewitness video captured on Zuma Beach showed the raging river of mud flowing out of nearby Zuma Canyon. The mud turned the waves crashing back onshore distinctly darker.

"I can't explain to you the force of this water that's flowing right now," Instagram user MalibuCouture said as she watched the mud flow into the sea. "It's all coming from the hillside."

A mudslide closed Pacific Coast Highway and other roads in and around Malibu, where heavy rain loosened hillsides scarred by last month's wildfires.

At least one vehicle was stuck in the muck on PCH and multiple accidents were reported on flooded Los Angeles-area freeways as the storm moved through Thursday.



Debris flows closed canyon roads in a Malibu neighborhood that saw homes burned in November and mudslides during thunderstorms last week.

The Woolsey Fire broke out on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 8. Now 100 percent contained, the fire charred nearly 97,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, destroying 1,500 structures and killing three people, according to CalFire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weathermudslidewildfireWoolsey Firesouthern californiacaliforniaMalibuLos Angeles County
WOOLSEY FIRE
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires
Rabbit badly burned in SoCal wildfires expected to be okay
Chicago Red Cross volunteer responding to California wildfires
More Woolsey Fire
WEATHER
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear and bitterly cold
VIDEO: Illinois tornado outbreak sets record
Cleanup continues Monday after central Ill. tornado outbreak
At least 20 tornadoes reported in central Illinois, dozens injured
More Weather
Top Stories
Man shot in Jackson CTA tunnel
Pres. George HW Bush arrives at final resting place
8th grader killed in Indiana school bus crash identified
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in trial of 3 Chicago police officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting
More than 100 Chicago pets need homes for the holidays
First TV ad released in mayor's race; Preckwinkle earns CTU's support
Experience the Apollo 8 launch at MSI's pop-up exhibit
Police search for Chicago teen charged in death of father, father's girlfriend near St. Louis
Show More
Villa Park woman charged in sex abuse of 2 teens
Suspects armed with gun, bat sought in South Lawndale robbery spree
State trooper assigned to DEA task force hospitalized after law enforcement operation
Ohio priest accused of abusing altar boys in Philippines
Teacher arrested for forcibly cutting kid's hair in class
More News