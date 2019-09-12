Chicago Weather: Storms bring soaking rains, prompt earlier tornado warning in northern suburbs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5533241" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The rotation that prompted a tornado warning for three counties Wednesday evening was apparent in this video from Island Lake, Ill.

WEATHER ALERT: NORTH SUBURBS - Tornado warning in effect until 745 pm...possible tornado over Wauconda area. In video, tornado sirens activate in Arlington Heights at approx. 7:10 pm. pic.twitter.com/NnThETNlqT — J&T Scanner (@JT_Scanner) September 12, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thunderstorms moved through the city and northern suburbs Wednesday night, bringing soaking rains and prompting an earlier tornado warning.The storms produced lightning and heavy rain, and brought the risk of small hail. The biggest risk to residents was flooding. The strength of the storms lessened overnight.So far there have been no reports or any major damage or injuries.Radar-indicated rotation in a thunderstorm in Cook, Lake and McHenry counties prompted National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for 45 minutes Wednesday evening, but no touchdowns were reported or confirmed by the time the warning expired at 7:45 p.m.It was an intense night for residents, and tornado sirens were activated throughout the northern suburbs.In Vernon Hills, sirens blared as lightning lit up the sky and residents prepared to take cover.A line of storms is dropping down from southern Wisconsin, bringing the possibility of severe weather. The storm that prompted the tornado warning was isolated; ABC7 Meteorologist Cheryl Scott said because the next round of rain is coming from a line of storms, the possibility of rotation is much lower.Joe Cicero, who recorded the rotating clouds near McHenry, said the temperature dropped more than 10 degrees in mere minutes.A funnel cloud was spotted near the Lake in the Hills Airport, but it was not clear if it touched down at any point.