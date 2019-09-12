Chicago Weather: Storms bring soaking rains, prompt earlier tornado warning in northern suburbs

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar view from LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
The storms produced lightning and heavy rain, and brought the risk of small hail. The biggest risk to residents was flooding. The strength of the storms lessened overnight.
So far there have been no reports or any major damage or injuries.
Radar-indicated rotation in a thunderstorm in Cook, Lake and McHenry counties prompted National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for 45 minutes Wednesday evening, but no touchdowns were reported or confirmed by the time the warning expired at 7:45 p.m.
WATCH: Cloud rotation in Island Lake
It was an intense night for residents, and tornado sirens were activated throughout the northern suburbs.
WEATHER ALERT: NORTH SUBURBS - Tornado warning in effect until 745 pm...possible tornado over Wauconda area. In video, tornado sirens activate in Arlington Heights at approx. 7:10 pm. pic.twitter.com/NnThETNlqT— J&T Scanner (@JT_Scanner) September 12, 2019
In Vernon Hills, sirens blared as lightning lit up the sky and residents prepared to take cover.
A line of storms is dropping down from southern Wisconsin, bringing the possibility of severe weather. The storm that prompted the tornado warning was isolated; ABC7 Meteorologist Cheryl Scott said because the next round of rain is coming from a line of storms, the possibility of rotation is much lower.
WATCH: Cloud rotation near McHenry
Joe Cicero, who recorded the rotating clouds near McHenry, said the temperature dropped more than 10 degrees in mere minutes.
A funnel cloud was spotted near the Lake in the Hills Airport, but it was not clear if it touched down at any point.
