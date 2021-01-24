Winter Storm Watch in effect through Tuesday for Chicago area, suburban counties

Aurora Warming Center Opens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Winter Weather Alert has been issued for Chicago and the surrounding areas through Tuesday.A Winter Storm Watch went into effect early Sunday morning for the following counties:-De Kalb County-Grundy County-Kane County-Kendall County-La Salle County-Lee County-Ogle County-Boone County-McHenry County-Winnebago County-Lake County (IN)The first round of snow is expected to come through the Chicagoland area through the weekend followed by more snow Monday.Light snow is expected Sunday and could leave up to 3 inches of precipitation, especially along the Wisconsin line, before Monday's main event.The heaviest snow is expected late Monday afternoon though the evening, ABC7 meteorologist Greg Dutra said Saunday.And AccueWeather Alert has been issued for Monday and Tuesday.Wondering when to shovel? Split it up a bit, Dutra said.Before you go to bed on Monday, plan to shovel a few inches of snow, and then finish up the job early Tuesday morning, Dutra suggested.The Winter Storm Watch is currently in effect through Tuesday.Some freezing rain mixed with snow is expected south.The City of Aurora is opening centrally-located warming centers as overnight temperatures are expected to fall into single digits again Friday night, according to officials.The Aurora Transportation Center, located at 233 N. Broadway, will open at 6 p.m. Friday and will remain open throughout the overnight hours for those in need of warm shelter.All guests must take a COVID-19 health screening, including temperature checks, wear masks and remain socially-distanced from other visitors. The facility will have accessible bathrooms, hand sanitizing stations, social-distancing signage, and vending machines. Staff and security guards will also be onsite at all times, officials said.Aurora officials are also collaborating with the nearby Hesed House shelter, which doubles as a daytime warming center, to inform visitors of the additional overnight location.