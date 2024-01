Chicago weather: Early morning snowfall causing slick roads; most of area could see up to 2 inches

Stormtracker Live: Here's a live look at road conditions

Stormtracker Live: Here's a live look at road conditions

Stormtracker Live: Here's a live look at road conditions

Stormtracker Live: Here's a live look at road conditions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An early morning snowfall in the Chicago area is causing for slick road conditions.

ABC7 Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez says a light to moderate snowfall is reducing visibility.

Chicago Forecast: Snow showers Saturday

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

Futurecast is calling for steady snow through 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. and then scattered snow for the rest of the morning.

Most locations will see about one to two inches of snow.

The rest of day will remain cloudy with fog possible this morning and highs into the mid 30s.