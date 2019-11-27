winter weather

Waterfall freezes as winter weather sweeps through Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming -- A winter wonderland appeared at Yellowstone National Park as part of a waterfall freezes on a 17-degree day.

Yellowstone National Park shared this video on their Facebook page and said they filmed it Nov. 25, 2019 at Osprey Falls, a waterfall on the Gardner River in a northwestern part of the park.

The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings and advisories went into effect for Wyoming on Monday as temperatures dipped across the state.

Snow was forecast to spread across the state, with the heaviest amounts expected in southern Wyoming. FEMA warned of dangerous winter weather in the region as people prepared to travel for Thanksgiving.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfrozensnowweatheru.s. & worldwinter weatherabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER WEATHER
Lincoln Square organizations form community snow brigade
Chicago Weather: Temps plunge to single-digits, setting record low
Chicago Weather: More than 1,000 flights canceled due to snow
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday, up to 6 inches of snow possible
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in UIC student's murder 'was angry that he was being ignored': Prosecutors
VIDEO: Aurora school bus driver drank beer while picking up students, police say
Chicago Weather: Storms, dangerous winds could snarl Thanksgiving travel
Higher levels of cancer-causing chemical detected in Lake County, Illinois
11 years after Mumbai massacre, story of imprisoned Chicago pair headed to Hollywood
Lightfoot's 2020 budget approved, closing an $838M budget shortfall
'Trouble in Toyland': Parents shopping guide to unsafe toys
Show More
Man beaten, robbed on CTA Red Line train in Loop
'Bomb cyclone' threatens travel mayhem across US just before Thanksgiving
'I couldn't help but blame myself': Grandfather recounts Ind. toddler falling to her death from cruise ship
How to travel like a pro this Thanksgiving
Students host farm-to-table Thanksgiving for seniors
More TOP STORIES News