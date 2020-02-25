Chicago Weather: Winter storm forecast to dump up to 6 inches of snow, flooding along Lake Michigan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5965742" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

ALERT: Lakeshore Flood Warning in Effect until 3p Wednesday. As a precautionary measure, the City is encouraging that residents who live within a 2-block radius of Lake Michigan please relocate their vehicles in order to avoid damage from lakeshore flood waters.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A winter storm could cause widespread flooding along the Lake Michigan shoreline and dump as much as six inches of snow on parts of the Chicago area beginning Tuesday.Most of the Chicago area will see 1-3 inches of snow, with areas to the south and Northwest Indiana seeing heavier amounts.will go into effect for Cook, DuPage, Grundy Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston and Will, counties in Illinois from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday. In Northwest Indiana, a Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday for Lake (Ind.) and Porter counties.is in effect for Lake and Cook counties in Illinois until 3 p.m. Wednesday and Lake, Porter and La Porte counties in Indiana from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 9 p.m. Wednesday.According to the National Weather Service, winds and waves will increase Tuesday and peak on Wednesday, when flooding is expected along the entire Lake Michigan shoreline in Illinois and Indiana. The worst conditions will be from daybreak to mid-afternoon on Wednesday, when wind gusts will exceed 40 mph and waves may exceed 8 feet.The NWS said a "storm surge" of 1-1.5 feet is possible Wednesday, which will exacerbate the impact from the waves. However, the strongest winds and waves will not be directed at any one portion of the lakeshore for a prolonged period of time as winds shift from northeast to north, which will limit the effects of the storm.For that reason, the NWS said this storm will not be as bad as the one that caused widespread damage along Chicago's lakeshore in mid-January.As a precaution, the city of Chicago is urging residents who live within a two-block radius of Lake Michigan to relocate their vehicles to avoid damage from Lake Michigan flood waters.While initial forecasts showed the northern suburbs getting the brunt of the storm, the models have shifted significantly and now the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana are expected to see the highest snow totals.Monday evening rain with some flurries fell in the Chicago area. By Tuesday morning, the area will see a mix of rain and snow, turning to wet snow in the afternoon.By Tuesday night snow will be falling, causing an impact during the evening commute, and potentially hazardous road conditions. But the heaviest snow won't fall until the late night hours and overnight into Wednesday.By Wednesday morning the snow will fall more moderately, but there will be enough accumulation and enough wind to make the morning commute slow and messy as well.Three to six inches of snow is expected to fall to the south, with the city and west suburbs seeing anywhere from two to six inches. One to two inches is expected in the north and northwest suburbs.