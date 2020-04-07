Chicago coronavirus: With warm weather Tuesday, officials remind residents to stay home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday is set to be the warmest day of the year so far and has city and state health officials urging residents to stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be plenty of sun during the day and highs in the mid 70s. The evening brings potential for thunderstorms, with much of the Chicago area under a slight risk for isolated severe storms.
City officials are still warning people to stay home Tuesday despite the unseasonably warm temperatures. North Avenue Beach remains closed along with the entire Lakefront.
Liz Greganto and Dawn Furio have been walking buddies for over 15 years. Their chosen trail is inside DuPage County's Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve, but they have had to adjust their routine.
"We both have been really conservative and you know do the social distancing," Greganto said. "It's really nice wide paths so we stay on either side of the path."
With the weather warm up, more people will be lured out by the sunshine and fresh air.
"We've been coming out to this path and watching everybody along the way and everybody as they're walking, they really are you know, they stay wide apart," Furio said.
The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County Has kept the DuPage Forest Preserves open as long as visitors have been strictly adhering to the CDC's social distancing and public health guidelines to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
"We have law enforcement officers out there that are part of our forest preserve and our rangers continue to educate the public," said Tony Martinez, director of communications for the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County. "If we do have signage out there and our signage does indicate that violators can be fined for the different restrictions that we have throughout our forest preserves. "
On Friday, the Forest Preserve District closed Rocky Glen Waterfall at Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve to stop visitors from congregating in the area and that spot remains off limits.
Meanwhile Chicago's lakefront, the 606 trail and the parks are empty and are being policed per the stay at home order.
"The issue isn't going outside or getting a walk or exercise, or walking a dog, it's congregating. That is the problem," Mayor Lightfoot said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
