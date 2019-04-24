missing boy

Missing Crystal Lake boy: Wednesday marks 1 week since 5-year-old Andrew 'AJ' Freund last seen

Wednesday marks one week since 5-year-old AJ Freund was last seen in his Crystal Lake home.

By Alexis McAdams
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Wednesday marks one week since 5-year-old AJ Freund was last seen in his Crystal Lake home.

Crystal Lake police and the FBI have been investigating Freund's disappearance since his family said he was last seen Wednesday night.

TIMELINE: What we know about the search for AJ Freund
TIMELINE: Here's what we know so far about the search for Andrew "AJ" Freund, a missing 5-year-old boy from Crystal Lake.



On Tuesday, Crystal Lake police said officers have been called to the home 17 times since the child was born five years ago. The Crystal Lake Police Department released reports detailing what they call "unacceptable" living conditions along with alleged drug abuse and concerns the Department of Children and Family Services had for the children's welfare.

DCFS last had contact with the family in December of last year

Police also released the family's first 911 call that sent local, state and federal authorities on a massive search for AJ Freund.

Crystal Lake police have released the 911 call made by Andrew "AJ" Freund's father to report the 5-year-old boy missing.



911 Dispatcher: "And when was the last time you'd seen him?"
Andrew Freund Sr.: "Last night. Uh, probably about 9:30, when he went to bed."
911 Dispatcher: "Do you know where he might have went?"
Andrew Freund Sr.: "No. Um, we've canvassed the neighborhood. I went to the local park. Um, local gas station down here where we sometimes take him to buy treats."

"I spoke with the assistant principal over at the school and where the park is and they haven't seen him or any other child," Freund added. "I have no idea where he would be."

WATCH: Crystal Lake boy reported missing by parents
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police are asking for your help to find a missing 5-year-old boy.



The search for AJ has shifted to the nearby Sternes Woods and Veteran Acres Park, where sources said sonar technicians were called to check out the waters looking for signs of the boy.

AJ has short, blonde hair and is approximately three-foot-five, weighing 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Mario sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the child's location is asked to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620. In addition, anyone with a cell phone can send an anonymous tip to the Crystal Lake Police Department by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411).
