Wendy's is giving away free chicken sandwiches for 2 weeks

Wendy's really wants you to try its new chicken sandwich.

To entice you, the fast food chain is giving you a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with any purchase using the mobile app or going through the drive-thru.

Each person can get up to one free sandwich per week. The deal ends November 8, so you have a chance to get two free sandwiches!

The new Classic Chicken Sandwich replaces Wendy's Homestyle Chicken Sandwich. The restaurant chain said the new sandwich is crispier and juicier.

Wendy's chicken sandwich giveaway is the latest in an ongoing chicken sandwich war between the top fast food chains. In August 2019, Popeyes started selling a fried chicken sandwich. That caused a sort of hysteria online which resulted in some stores seeing long lines and even selling out of the sandwich.

Then in December, McDonald's started testing a Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich on its menu. In January, the Golden Arches also expanded chicken into its breakfast offerings.
