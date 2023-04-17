3 children among 4 injured in crash involving stolen vehicle in West Garfield Park: CFD

2 people were taken into custody and charges are pending, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people, including three children, were injured in a crash involving a stolen vehicle on Chicago's West Side, police said.

Police said the crash happened in the West Garfield Park neighborhood's 4400 block of West Washington Boulevard at about 5:06 p.m. A stolen Hyundai was traveling westbound on Washington when it struck a pickup truck, which was traveling southbound on North Kostner Avenue.

Two people, who were traveling in the Hyundai, were taken into custody, and charges against them are pending, police said.

Three children and one adult, who were in the pickup truck, were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were treated for their injuries, Chicago fire officials said.

Detectives are investigating. Officials did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.