West Loop groups, Chicago police hold safety presentation in light of recent crime

CHICAGO (WLS) -- West Loop neighborhood leaders held a safety presentation Tuesday night to help residents empower themselves to take back their sense of safety in light of recent crime in the area.

Laura Pearlman has lived in the West Loop for more than a decade

"Pretty much every time you know every time you're out walking, you see somebody that you know," she said.

For Pearlman, the West Loop is unique community that those at the presentation want to preserve and protect.

"The recent crimes and attempted abductions, I think everybody's just on edge here and we're just looking for answers," Pearlman said.

The West Loop Community Organization partnered with Chicago police to host a street safety presentation for neighbors Tuesday night.

"Reality-based situations, so that you can be aware and really understand the ins and outs of what might happen," explained Julie Darling, WLCO board member.

Darling said the presentation one of many resources WLCO has offered to people. WLCO also partnered with POW Gym Chicago, to sponsor self-defense classes to those who pre-register.

"What we really need now is that proactive approach to things like crime and safety enhancements," she said.

Enhancements that ultimately will not just keep individuals safe, but the West Loop community bonded together in safety.

"You have to look out for each other because unfortunately, we know that these criminals are out on the streets," Pearlman said.

The upcoming sponsored self-defense classes already filled up, showing a strong interest from neighbors. It is possible more sponsored classes will be available in the future.