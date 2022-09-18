WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Restaurant worker injured after shot in drive-by, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
18 minutes ago
Police say the 34-year-old victim was standing on the sidewalk last night when someone in a vehicle started shooting toward the restaurant.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A restaurant worker was injured in a drive-by shooting in West Loop Friday night, according to Chicago police.

Police say the 34-year-old victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 110-block of West Hubbard outside Aberdeen Tap around midnight when someone in a white Durango started shooting toward the restaurant.

RELATED: 28 shot, 2 fatally, in weekend violence, police say

The victim was hit in the leg and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

