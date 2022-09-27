CPD releases photos of suspect in West Loop attempted kidnapping; good Samaritans speak out

'I wanted to block the van, so he couldn't get away,' nearby rideshare driver said of West Loop, Chicago incident

New details have been released in a West Loop attempted kidnapping.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released surveillance photos Tuesday of the man connected with an attempted kidnapping in the West Loop over the weekend.

Three photos show a man, who is about 30 to 40 years old.

He's seen wearing a white baggy sweatshirt with writing on the front and light blue pajama pants.

Authorities are looking for him in connection to an attempted kidnapping in the West Loop.

CPD said he was in a minivan Sunday morning when he grabbed a 45-year-old woman near Sangamon and Adams streets.

As the woman screamed, a rideshare driver with her passenger came to help.

Those good Samaritans spoke exclusively with ABC News.

"I could see a man pulling her into his van," passenger Tom James said. "At that time, I said to Johnnetta, 'let's go over there fast.'"

"When I saw that, I actually put myself in her shoes, and rushed quickly, in case he got her in the vehicle, I wanted to block the van, so he couldn't get away," Johnnetta Henderson said.

This is the second attempted kidnapping in that area in about a month, but police do not believe the two incidents are related.

The woman got away, and police later found the minivan used in the attack, but the man has not been caught.

Anyone with information should call police at (312) 744-8261 or anonymously sublit a tip at CPDTIP.com.