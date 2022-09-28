Chicago police: Man charged in West Loop attempted kidnapping

Chicago police are questioning a person of interest in a West Loop attempted kidnapping near Sangamon and Adams, and the victim is speaking out.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in an attempted kidnapping in the West Loop last weekend, Chicago police said Wednesday.

Police said Quavon Ewing, 32 of Chicago was also been charged in connection with two aggravated battery incidents against women that also occurred on the same day in the 100-block of West Roosevelt Road and in the 600-block of South State. Street, police said.

Police said Ewing was in a minivan Sunday morning when he grabbed a 45-year-old woman near Sangamon and Adams streets.

As the woman screamed, a rideshare driver with her passenger came to help.

That woman, who did not want to be identified, and those good Samaritans spoke exclusively with ABC News.

"A gentleman gets out of the van, and starts walking towards me, and then I realized something wasn't right, and I started clipping it faster, and then he grabbed me," she said. "So I am screaming, screaming. He's pulling me towards the van. I'm at the door. I'm grabbing the door. He's knocking my head against the door, trying to knock me out."

Thomas James, who was the passenger in the rideshare, and Johnnetta Henderson, who was the driver, came over to block in the minivan.

"I could see a man pulling her into his van," James said. "At that time, I said to Johnnetta, 'let's go over there fast.'"

"I got out of the passenger-side door and started yelling at the assailant, just like, 'hey!' and I think he was distracted or flustered enough that the potential victim was able to free herself and get away," he said.

"When I saw that, I actually put myself in her shoes, and rushed quickly, in case he got her in the vehicle. I wanted to block the van, so he couldn't get away," Henderson said.

Ewing is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.