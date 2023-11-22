Western Springs family loses house in fire, receives help from community

The Western Spring community in the western suburbs is helping a family who lost their house after a recent fire.

Family, friends, and neighbors jumped into action to make sure the Western Springs family has everything it needs to begin to rebuild.

The loss is still fresh for Cathleen Hughes-Wilfenger. It was midday Saturday when she got a call from a neighbor saying their house was on fire.

"The fire pushed through the windows and the house was engulfed in flames," Hughes-Wilfenger said. "When I walked up, I saw my husband kneeling on the ground distraught over what was happening."

No one was home at the time, except the family's English Lab dog, Gunner.

"He was such a good dog," Connor Wilfenger said. "He was my best friend. I can truly say, he made such a positive impact on our family."

Their beloved family pet, their home, and everything inside was unable to be saved or salvaged. In their shock and sadness, though, family, friends and neighbors showed up.

"Words can't explain what we've experienced from this community, and from the friends that we have in this community," Cathleen Hughes-Wilfenger. "You don't realized how much you're cared for sometimes until a tragedy happens."

In the tragic circumstances, the family was left with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

"We started with immediate needs," neighbor Nicole Janssen said. "Clothes, toiletries things like that."

From there it turned into a meal train, two meals a day, through mid-December. Neighbors were already scheduled to bring meals to the family within a day of the fire. Janssen estimates, in some form or fashion, hundreds of people have given to the family.

"It kind of makes you feel like we're all going to go through hard things in our life, but you know you can get through it if you have strong backing of your community behind you," Janssen said.

On the eve of Thanksgiving, even as her family navigates so much hurt, Cathleen had a message.

"Hug somebody this holiday. Thank them," Cathleen Hughes-Wilfenger. "Realize just how important they are in your life, and don't forget to tell him how much they matter to you, because it can be gone in an instant."

Friends have set up a GoFundMe, raising $15,000 in just two days.