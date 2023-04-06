Car slams into Westmont restaurant, pinning diner under table

A server said she was helping customers when a vehicle came crashing through the wall and pinned a diner under a table.

WESTMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Diners at a west suburban breakfast spot were stunned when a car slammed into the Harvest Pancake and Grill in Westmont Thursday morning.

A server said she was helping customers when a vehicle came crashing through the wall.

"There was a gentleman sitting at the booth," restaurant worker Nichole Olandese said. "It was very loud, it sounded like an explosion. I saw a lot of glass flying into us and then the gentleman was pinned under the booth. Four big guys came and took the table off of him and got him out. He didn't have a scratch on him."

ABC7 has reached out to police for more information on the crash.