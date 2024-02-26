Westmont Restaurant Week continues with special deals for breakfast, lunch, dinner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago isn't the only city supporting restaurants during these winter months.

Restaurant Week is going on right now in Westmont.

The DuPage County suburb is featuring 23 restaurants with different dining deals.

Jay Rushford, co-chair of the Westmont Chamber Restaurant Committee, joined ABC7 Chicago on Monday to share some of the delicious options.

Taurasi, an Italian restaurant in downtown Westmont is offering a fettuccine catanese dinner.

Uncle Bub's BBQ is offering "The Everything Platter," which features a variety of smoked meats. They also have a "pit master's bologna sandwich" special, which will only be available during restaurant week.

Brewed Awakening is offering a fresh baked scone or muffin with a large latte for a special price.

There will be an opportunity to vote for your favorite restaurants during your dining experience.

Westmont's Restaurant Week runs through Sunday, March 3.

A full list of participating restaurants can be found at westmontchamber.com.