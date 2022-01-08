Weather alert: Freezing rain could cause dangerous road conditions across Illinois

Light rain is expected to spread northeast during the early to mid-afternoon hours Saturday and continue into the evening. A weather advisory has been issued for 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall and LaSalle counties in Illinois. Portions of Cook and Will counties in Illinois are also included in the advisory. The advisory additionally encompasses Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.
Below freezing temperatures throughout the past few days could mean icy conditions. Ice accumulations could reach one-tenth of an inch.
An ice jam on the Kankakee River in Wilmington near the I-55 bridge was confirmed Saturday, the National Weather Service said. A flood warning was issued for the area, as fluctuations in river levels are expected and will likely rise to a flood stage over the coming couple days.
An ice jam was confirmed near the I-55 bridge. Fluctuations in river levels near that area are expected, including likely rising to flood stage over the coming couple days.https://t.co/y1gMD6UPSJ #ILwx pic.twitter.com/hd74J23FB3
Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads. Secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, parking lots and sidewalks are most susceptible. Even as air temperatures gradually climb to above freezing during Saturday evening, ground and pavement temperatures may lag behind, resulting in icy conditions on untreated surfaces.
