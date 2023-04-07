Good Friday 2023: Christians mark holiday across Chicago area with Stations of the Cross events

On Good Friday 2023, Chicago area Christians celebrated with a sacred tradition: the Stations of the Cross.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Good Friday marks the day Jesus was crucified and died on the cross.

In several neighborhoods across the city and the suburbs, Christians celebrated with a sacred tradition: the Stations of the Cross.

The pain was palpable as participants re-enacted the final hours of the life of Jesus Christ. It is meant to show the tremendous sacrifice Christians believe Jesus endured for them by carrying the cross to the place where they would crucify him.

Several thousand faithful gathered at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines.

"It's a reminder for us to be obedient and be humble," Rosalinda Salgado said.

The Stations of the Cross has quickly become a major event every Good Friday at the Shrine. It's the culmination of the season of Lent, which many Christians observe for 40 days leading up to Easter. Organizers are encouraging the faithful to do more than watch.

"This is not a show. This is participation and meditation," said Fr. Esequiel Sanchez, Our Lady of Guadalupe. "The more people think about it, the more they are able to digest it and live it out the rest of the year."

Christians are observing Good Friday in similar ways throughout the area.

In Pilsen, following a re-enactment of the Last Supper in the basement of Providence of God Church, there was a procession down 18th Street representing Jesus' journey carrying the cross through Jerusalem leading up to his crucifixion.

And downtown, a similar scene a silent procession follows the cross along the river on the Near North Side to the Wrigley Building before ending up at Holy Name Cathedral.

Good Friday observances are central to the Christian faith. Luisa Arroyabe hopes to share the experience with her 8-year-old daughter.

"I think it's important to pass it on and for her to know the significance of this day," Arroyabe said. "It's part of the Latin American traditions."

Many Churches plan Good Friday services in the evening as well. At the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, part of the service Friday night will focus on Mary, the mother of Jesus, who lost her son when he was crucified.

Many Christians will celebrate Easter this weekend. You can watch Easter Mass from Holy Name Cathedral Sunday at 12 p.m. on ABC7.