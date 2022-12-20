Despite temporary stay of Title 42, Chicago organizations still preparing for influx of migrants

While the stay of Title 42 may offer some relief, preparations to deal with a renewed influx of migrants in cities like Chicago continue.

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears linebacker Matt Adams was among those dishing out a traditional Venezuelan meal to nearly 150 migrants at Humboldt Park's Salvation Army shelter on Monday.

The holiday celebration was meant to lift the spirits of those who, for now, are calling this facility and others in the Salvation Army system, home.

"My son has Down syndrome," Josibeth Trompiz, a migrant from Venezuela, said in Spanish. "Since we got here last month, he's received all the help he needs, help he wasn't getting back home."

But while the number of new arrivals into Chicago has declined significantly in recent weeks, that could change.

A COVID-era border policy, known as Title 42, that allowed immigration officials to automatically expel millions of people was set to expire Wednesday, leaving thousands of migrants massing on the Mexico side of the border with the expectation they'd be able to get in after December 21.

However, the Supreme Court issued a temporary stay late Monday in response to an emergency appeal filed by 19 conservative-led states.

"What we need to do as an organization, as organizations, is make sure we get ready: that we are training people, we are vetting people and we have a big network that is willing to help," said Laura Mendoza, with Resurrection Project.

"Our shelter is at full capacity," said Andrea Chatman at Salvation Army. "We are operating over 100% for the folks that are in our building, making space where we can so we can continue to take in families as needed, but there is a capacity issue."

In the meantime, the city of Chicago has set up an Amazon wish list for migrant donations.