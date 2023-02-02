Pregnant River North hit-and-run victim pleads for justice for son from hospital bed

2 men and a woman fled from the scene and are not in custody, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Silvia Gil was seven months pregnant when she was seriously injured in a River North hit-and-run. Now she's pleading for justice as she prays for her baby's survival.

"Yesterday I got to hold him for the very first time, not the way I wanted to, but he was near me, enough that I could smell him," she said.

Gil spoke to ABC7 from her hospital bed a week and a half after her life was forever changed.

"All we did was ask for directions, and next thing we know we're all laid out," Gil said.

The 27-year-old was with her fiancé, brother and sister-in-law standing on the corner of Ontario and Wabash on their way to dinner on January 21 when they were struck by a dark-colored Chevy sedan. It had struck a silver Toyota Prius moments earlier.

"All I remember is that I flew up in the air, and I landed on my back," Gil said. "All I thought about is my... my baby, that I needed to get to the hospital and get my baby out to save my baby."

Gil underwent an emergency C-section.

"He's literally fighting for his life. Doctors can't do much, so I have my faith and my hope that a miracle can happen," she said.

Gil and her loved ones were all seriously injured, and the two people in the Prius were also hurt. But three people in the dark sedan ran from the scene.

"Please turn yourselves in, for the sake of my son," Gil pleaded. "I just want justice to be brought to him. Not for me, but for my son."

Silvia named her son Jorge Amor Guzman. His middle name in Spanish means "love."

