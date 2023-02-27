Candidates for Chicago mayor hope to win votes as race comes down to the wire

The Sunday before Election Day is one when the notion of the separation of church and state gets left at the altar.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke one-on-one with ABC7 about the urgency of these final two days

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The race for mayor coming down to the wire, with Election Day now just 48 hours away.

The candidates were crisis-crossing the city looking for last-minute support Sunday while encouraging people to get to the polls.

The candidates filled their schedules with visits to churches, sharing messages that they hope will change hearts and win votes.

Mayor Lightfoot is feeling confident.

At a club on the South Side, Lightfoot is looking to win over some last-minute votes and hoping for feedback that would be music to her ears.

"I think people are realizing, really, the importance of this election -- what's at stake -- and recognizing that they need to take control of their own destiny and the surest way to do that is by casting your ballot, so I feel good. A lot of positive momentum," Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot and those challenging her know the key to the election is voter turnout.

Paul Vallas, who is considered a front-runner, campaigned on the North Side after making his own series of church stops.

"I've really run an issue-oriented campaign," Vallas said. "I've avoided going negative. You've seen my commercials and the things I've put out, and I'm going to continue to talk about the issues. I think clearly public safety is the dominant issue."

Willie Wilson led worshipers in singing "Everything to God in Prayer." His campaign is counting on his followers to donate their votes.

Kam Buckner participated in early voting Sunday, doing his part for his campaign.

Ja'Mal Green worked for last-minute voters as well.

On the West Side, Brandon Johnson, who has been steadily climbing in the polls, is making one of numerous church stops on his schedule, hoping voters are ready to send Mayor Lightfoot packing on election night.

"I'm definitely feeling inspired, very much motivated to continue to build on the excitement that is breaking out all over the city of Chicago," Johnson said.

We caught up with Jesus Chuy Garcia on the North Side Sunday afternoon. The lakefront voters saw as key to winning a spot in the runoff.

"We think we have an excellent chance of picking up a lot of votes here, especially undecided voters," Garcia said. "We feel that our closing weekend was very strong for us."

Despite some polls suggesting it may be a three or four-way fight for second place election night, Lightfoot is sticking to her claim she's in a two-way race with Vallas.

"Look, what the message I've even bringing is, I'm the only candidate that can beat Paul Vallas and stop him in his tracks," the mayor said.

Mail-in ballots are driving early voting, and there is some concern because there are so many of them that it could take several days to determine who the top two candidates are who make it to the runoff in April.