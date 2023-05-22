Tips for Mental Health Awareness Month from Cook County Health doctor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a good time to check on your thoughts, feelings and emotions, because May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Dr. Nimmi Rajagopal, the associate chair of Family and Community medicine at Cook County Health, spoke with ABC7 Chicago about the importance of mental health.

Checking in with people around you is one way to support one another's mental health.

"Just showing that interest can go a long way," said Rajagopal.

Rajagopal said that today, people are working to break the stigma of mental health.

"It's normal to feel down sometimes, it's normal to feel overwhelmed sometimes," said Rajagopal. "Giving people the tools to address those things and recognize that that's ok to feel that way is really important otherwise people wait until it's too overwhelming or it's a crisis."

Rajagopal said that it is always good to discuss mental health. If you are having trouble in your everyday activities, that is a sign to talk with a professional.

Talking with your primary care doctor is a good place to start, said Rajagopal.

There is also help available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 988, the suicide and crisis hotline.

You can call or text that number if you are struggling with mental health or with substance use disorder.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .