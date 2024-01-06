Scammers trying to take advantage of Stanley tumbler popularity, Morton Grove police say

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Big crowds showed up at Target stores around the country, trying to get their hands on limited edition Stanley tumblers.

They sold out quickly.

Now, Morton Grove police said, scammers are trying to take advantage of the brand's popularity.

Police said when shopping online, only buy from verified, trusted sellers.

Watch for imitation websites, and be cautious about social media ads.

Check out reviews for a business, especially if they're offering a deal that seems too good to be true.