WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Scammers trying to take advantage of Stanley tumbler popularity, Morton Grove police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, January 6, 2024 1:22AM
Scammers trying to take advantage of Stanley popularity: police
After crowds showed up to buy a Target Stanley cup, Morton Grove police are warning about scams trying to take advantage of the brand's popularity.
WLS

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Big crowds showed up at Target stores around the country, trying to get their hands on limited edition Stanley tumblers.

They sold out quickly.

Now, Morton Grove police said, scammers are trying to take advantage of the brand's popularity.

Police said when shopping online, only buy from verified, trusted sellers.

Watch for imitation websites, and be cautious about social media ads.

Check out reviews for a business, especially if they're offering a deal that seems too good to be true.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW