White Castle celebrating National Slider Day with free cheese sliders

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- White Castle is celebrating National Slider Day, a day to honor the little burger that helped launch the nation's fast-food industry.

White Castle will be treating its fans to complimentary cheese sliders.

No purchase is necessary, but customers do need to present a digital coupon, which can be found on White Castle's website.

"It's fun to celebrate the burger that put White Castle on the map over 100 years ago and launched an entire fast-food industry," said Jamie Richardson. "What better way to show some Slider love than by giving away a free Cheese Slider to those who crave the brand?"

White Castle first began celebrating National Slider Day in May 2015.