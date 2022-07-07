double shooting

Man killed, woman critically hurt in Wicker Park shooting, crash, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed and a woman was critically hurt in a shooting and crash early Thursday on the city's Northwest Side, the Chicago Police Department said.

The victims were in a vehicle, driving in the Wicker Park neighborhood's 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, when a black Jeep SUV pulled next to them and an unknown offender fired shots at about 1:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

The victims then crashed near 1600 West Congress Parkway and police were on the scene immediately, CPD said.

Police said the man, 33, was shot in the abdomen. He was transported in critical condition by the Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman, 34, was shot in the hip and left shoulder, police said. She was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A third person, a male passenger in the back seat of the vehicle, was taken in for questioning, police said.

A weapon was recovered in the vehicle and detectives are investigating the incident.
