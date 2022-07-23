festival

Free Wicker Park Festival returns for 18th year with live music, food and visual art installations

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Wicker Park Festival features more than 40 acclaimed live bands, food and drink vendors and visual art installations.

Wicker Park Fest is Chicago's biggest street festival and returns for the 18th year from July 22 to July 24 on Milwaukee Avenue between North Avenue and Paulina Street.

Headliners include Chicago's established rock band Local H, Chicago-based multi-instrumentalist NNAMD, as well as eight national acts, including Cherry Glazerr, Caroline Rose, The Happy Fits, MICHELLE, Y La Bamba, The Spits, Armand Hammer and Tom the Mail Man.

The festival is free, a $10 donation at the gate will benefit the Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce and comes with festival pin perks of receiving more than 20 discounts from festival vendors and businesses in the area.
