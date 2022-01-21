I-55 crash: Car crashes into, wedged under back of semi in Will County

SHOREWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A car crashed into and then became wedged under a semi on I-55 in Will County Friday, Illinois State Police said.The crash took place shortly before noon near mile marker 244, near Shorewood and Joliet, in the northbound lanes, state police said.The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, nor was it known whether there were any injuries or deaths. State police did not say how many people were in the car.Northbound lanes were closed for the investigation, and traffic delays should be expected.Illinois State Police have not released any further information about the crash or anyone involved.