Man gets 15 months in prison under Scott's Law for striking IL State Police trooper in Will County

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 10:42PM
WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Angel Castilla pleaded guilty and was sentence to 15 months in prison for striking in Illinois State Police trooper two years ago in Will County.

"We all wish we were not standing here talking about the proceedings today, we wish the crash didn't take place and Brian would have reported for work this morning," said ISP Captain David Keltner after the sentencing.

Trooper Brian Frank's squad car was struck on I-55, despite flares and flashing lights as he assisted a fellow trooper. He was left with debilitating injuries that changed his life forever.

Castillas was sentenced Tuesday under Scott's Law, which requires motorists to move over if they encounter a stopped emergency vehicle.

"We have the responsibility to keep control of that vehicle especially for our first responders," said Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow.

"We are here today asking everyone pay the utmost attention to driving move over and slow down for emergency vehicle and vehicles that have been crashed," Keltner said.

Frank's wife was not at the press conference following the sentencing. In a statement she said she was grateful justice was served swiftly.

