Chicago businessman Dr. Willie Wilson giving away $125K in gas, groceries on Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago businessman Dr. Willie Wilson is giving away over $125,000 in groceries and gas on Saturday.

The giveaway is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each participant for gasoline will receive $50 in free gas. Those participating in the grocery giveaway will receive a $25 grocery card that must be used the same day.

Participating gas stations, starting at 7 a.m.:

Citgo, 7601 S. Jeffrey Blvd.

BP, 7850 S. King Drive

Clark, 1400 E. 87th Street

Mobil, 850 E. 63rd Street

Amoco, 4402 W. Roosevelt Road

BP, 342 E. 35th Street

Mobil, 1201 W. 87th Street

Shell, 8649 S. Ashland Ave.

Amoco, 7201 N. Clark Street

Super Save, 11100 S. State Street

Super Save, 48 E. Garfield Blvd.

Marathon, 340 S. Sacramento

Citgo, 1745 W. Foster Ave.

BP, 5200 W. Addison Street

BP, 3803 W. Roosevelt Road

Participating grocery stores and their start times:

Pete's Produce (8:00am): 1411 W. 87th Street

Pete's Produce (8:00am): 1543 E. 87th Street

Cermak Fresh Market (9:00am): 3311 W. 26th Street

Montrose Food Mart & Deli, (10:00am): 6601 West Irving Park Road