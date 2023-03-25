Chicago businessman Dr. Willie Wilson giving away $125K in gas, groceries on Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago businessman Dr. Willie Wilson is giving away over $125,000 in groceries and gas on Saturday.
The giveaway is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each participant for gasoline will receive $50 in free gas. Those participating in the grocery giveaway will receive a $25 grocery card that must be used the same day.
Participating gas stations, starting at 7 a.m.:
- Citgo, 7601 S. Jeffrey Blvd.
- BP, 7850 S. King Drive
- Clark, 1400 E. 87th Street
- Mobil, 850 E. 63rd Street
- Amoco, 4402 W. Roosevelt Road
- BP, 342 E. 35th Street
- Mobil, 1201 W. 87th Street
- Shell, 8649 S. Ashland Ave.
- Amoco, 7201 N. Clark Street
- Super Save, 11100 S. State Street
- Super Save, 48 E. Garfield Blvd.
- Marathon, 340 S. Sacramento
- Citgo, 1745 W. Foster Ave.
- BP, 5200 W. Addison Street
- BP, 3803 W. Roosevelt Road
Participating grocery stores and their start times:
- Pete's Produce (8:00am): 1411 W. 87th Street
- Pete's Produce (8:00am): 1543 E. 87th Street
- Cermak Fresh Market (9:00am): 3311 W. 26th Street
- Montrose Food Mart & Deli, (10:00am): 6601 West Irving Park Road
- Seafood City Supermarket (11:00am): 5033 N. Elston Ave.