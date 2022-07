Willie Nelson and Tim McGraw to headline Windy City Smokeout country music festival at the United Center.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The premier outdoor country music and BBQ festival in the country, will return to Chicago on August 4-7 at the United Center.

Windy City Smokeout brings four days of food, music and craft beer for thousands to enjoy.

Willie Nelson and Tim McGraw are this year's headliners.

Tickets start at $45, and purchases after July 26th will be available at will call.