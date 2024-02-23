Val, Ryan joined by live studio audience to celebrate Black History Month on 'Windy City Weekend'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Val and Ryan were joined by a live in-studio audience to celebrate Black History Month and ABC7's upcoming special, "Our Chicago: History & Heritage."
Beyonce goes country
Beyonce is stepping into her country era with the release of a new hit single, "Texas Hold 'Em."
Ryan Rodeo
Ryan better get down to Austin, Texas because a rodeo is looking to wrangle up all the "Ryan's" in the country for a meet-up.
Cheryl Burton and Hosea Sanders joined Val and Ryan to promote the upcoming ABC7 Black History Month cultural special, "Our Chicago: History & Heritage."
This half-hour program contains a plethora of stories, from the history behind Harold's Chicken to West Side artists turning plastic into works of art.
Cheryl and Hosea host the special with contributions from Terrell Brown, Val Warner, Karen Jordan and Jasmine Minor.
"Our Chicago: History & Heritage" airs Saturday, February 24 at 6 p.m. with an encore presentation on Sunday, February 25 at 11 p.m. on ABC7 Chicago.
This Black History Month, ABC7 Chicago is honoring the history and heritage of those making a difference. This story takes a deep look into Val's family roots.
Her son Max got to meet his great, great uncle Greg.
Dr. Gregory Bell is a former track and field athlete who won an Olympic gold medal for the long jump in 1956.
"To my knowledge, there was no one else in my lineage who showed even a desire of the ability to do something noteworthy," Bell said.
At 93, he is about to meet his great, great nephew for the first time. A rising track and field athlete and two-time All-American in the triple jump, Maxwell Warner.
It's the ultimate track meet.
Born and raised in Englewood, Liz Toussaint is one of the only Black female country singers in Chicago.
She joined live in studio to perform her latest single, "What You're Missing."