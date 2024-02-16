Val, Ryan talk biggest icks, first day of Lent and 'Madame Web' reviews

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Val and Ryan catch up on the latest topics for Host Chat.

Relationship Icks

Valentine's Day is over, and some people may be noticing some "icks" from their partners.

Girl in Lansing

Korey Ziemkowski and her family are dedicated to building 'micropantries' for those in need of food.

On an early Sunday morning, Korey Ziemkowski of Lansing, Illinois erected a micropantry in front of the Community House at Flossmoor Community Church.

It was the 10th micropantry installed in the Chicago and Northwest Indiana area for the 19-year-old, who began building and stocking her first location at the age of 16.

A micropantry is a freestanding cabinet filled with nonperishable foodstuff and household items that anyone can access.

Ziemkowski said she was inspired during the pandemic to create micropantries as a way for families to take and donate food in a contactless way.

Ziemkowski said the mission of her nonprofit organization, "Girl In Lansing," is to help families through food donations.

"I'm amazed by how many people use the micropantry," Ziemkowski said. "Some locations, like Hammond, Indiana, are getting used over two dozen times a day."

The pantries are strategically placed to serve those who need it most.

"A lot of the micropantries are right next to schools or right next to churches where some people feel shame," Ziemkowski said. "A lot of high schoolers might need the food and they should not feel that shame."

Her charitable work was first sparked by volunteering for her family's nonprofit "Helmets for Cody," named in honor of her brother who suffered a traumatic brain injury from a bike accident at the age of 8.

The organization, which holds an annual toy drive and raises tens of thousands annually through fundraising, has helped bond the family and taught them the value of giving back.

"It really did bring us together, closer as a family," her father, Kevin Ziemkowski said. "Those morals that were instilled in my children during that time; they just took that ball and they ran with it."

After receiving her associate's degree at South Suburban College, Ziemkowski is transferring to Olivet Nazarene University with a plan to major in business with a focus in nonprofits.

She said she's organizing with community members to help keep the micropantries stocked and maintained while she's away.

"I've been able to help so many people and likewise they have taught me more than life can describe," Ziemkowski said. "I think there are so many outlets and so many opportunities where you can get involved; you just have to open your eyes and find them and try something new."

For more information on Korey Ziemkowski and the locations of her micropantries, visit girlinlansing.net.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or Save?

Richard Roeper gives his opinion on 'Madame Web,' 'Bob Marley: One Love,' 'Players' and 'The Dynasty.'

'Madame Web' - SAVE

"Madame Web" is Sony's latest female-led superhero movie starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.

'Bob Marley: One Love' - SPEND

Everyone knows Bob Marley. His newest bio-pic, tells the story of his rise to fame and the adversity he faced.

'Players' - SAVE

This Netflix rom-com is about a sportswriter who loves casual hookups, until she actually falls in love.

'The Dynasty' - SPEND

"The Dynasty" is a 10-part docu-series about the legacy of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Miracle on 63rd Street

The popular family ice skating event is taking place in Englewood.

The popular event in Englewood is celebrating its grand finale on Friday.

Hosted by Branding Englewood and Teamwork Englewood, Miracle on 63rd Street is an ice skating experience for the whole family.

There will be free food, entertainment, a live DJ and more.

The fun starts at 4:30 p.m.

More information can be found at @EnglewoodBranded on Instagram.