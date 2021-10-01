Windy City Weekend

Windy City Weekend: Val in Walt Disney World for anniversary celebration

Spend or Save: Film critic, Richard Roeper, shares what to watch and what to skip
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Host Chat: Val at Walt Disney World celebration

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini talk about all you need to know ahead of the weekend!

Val Warner is in Orlando at Walt Disney World for the 50th Anniversary celebration. She checked out a new ride brand new ride in EPCOT and it is all about the adventures of Chef Remy from "Ratatouille."

De La Salle Institute Kickers:


EMBED More News Videos

Football has always been a sport dominated by guys, but two Chicago sisters are showing the 'guys' a thing or two this season.



Football has always been a sport dominated by guys, but two Chicago sisters are showing the 'guys' a thing or two this season. De La Salle Institute in the Bronzeville neighborhood is all about 'girl power' these days, with not one but two standout female kickers, playing high school football!

Spend or Save:


The weekend means new movies are hitting theaters and streaming services. Our film critic, Richard Roeper, watches the good and the bad so you don't have to!

"The Many Saints of Newark" - SPEND
It's the much-anticipated prequel to "The Sopranos,"... "The Many Saints of Newark" follows the teenage years of New Jersey gangster Tony Soprano.

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" - SAVE
He's one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters... Tom Hardy returns in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" to face the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady.

"The Addams Family 2" - SAVE

The Addams Family is back and find themselves tangled up in more wacky adventures with all sorts of unsuspecting characters.

"Maid" - SPEND
A young mother finds a job cleaning houses to provide for her child after fleeing an abusive relationship. Margaret Qualley stars in the Netflix movie "Maid."

Watch "Windy City Weekend" each Friday at 11:30 a.m., following ABC 7's Eyewitness News at 11 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopmoviesmovie newsweekend happeningswindy city weekendweekend weathertalk showdisney world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINDY CITY WEEKEND
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
What does 'turning down the A/C' really mean?
COVID vaccine boosters: What you need to know
Max Weinberg talks about legendary music career
TOP STORIES
2 shot in North Austin: CFD
1 in custody in YES Prep Southwest Secondary school shooting
Man facing straw-purchasing charges tied to Jaslyn Adams' killing
IL reports 3,356 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago pizza chain Lou Malnati's reportedly sold
Human remains found by farmer amid search for missing Iowa boy
New body camera video of Petito; FBI takes items from Laundrie's home
Show More
New video shows Milwaukee Ave. chase, shooting that injured 5
Putting gifts on layaway at Walmart is now a thing of the past
FBI, state join search for missing FL college student Miya Marcano
Walt Disney World opened 50 years ago today
ISP doubles Chicago expressway patrols; nearly 200 shootings reported
More TOP STORIES News