Windy City Weekend: Val in Walt Disney World for anniversary celebration

Football has always been a sport dominated by guys, but two Chicago sisters are showing the 'guys' a thing or two this season.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini talk about all you need to know ahead of the weekend!Val Warner is in Orlando at Walt Disney World for the 50th Anniversary celebration. She checked out a new ride brand new ride in EPCOT and it is all about the adventures of Chef Remy from "Ratatouille."Football has always been a sport dominated by guys, but two Chicago sisters are showing the 'guys' a thing or two this season. De La Salle Institute in the Bronzeville neighborhood is all about 'girl power' these days, with not one but two standout female kickers, playing high school football!The weekend means new movies are hitting theaters and streaming services. Our film critic, Richard Roeper, watches the good and the bad so you don't have to!"The Many Saints of Newark" - SPENDIt's the much-anticipated prequel to "The Sopranos,"... "The Many Saints of Newark" follows the teenage years of New Jersey gangster Tony Soprano."Venom: Let There Be Carnage" - SAVEHe's one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters... Tom Hardy returns in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" to face the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady."The Addams Family 2" - SAVEThe Addams Family is back and find themselves tangled up in more wacky adventures with all sorts of unsuspecting characters."Maid" - SPENDA young mother finds a job cleaning houses to provide for her child after fleeing an abusive relationship. Margaret Qualley stars in the Netflix movie "Maid."