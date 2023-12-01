Val, Ryan talk Christmas gifts, dynamic content creator and local one-of-a-kind book shop

Val and Ryan kick off the holiday season with a freshly decorated set and a contriversial Christmas topic for Host Chat!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, it's December 1st! Ryan and Val kick off the holiday season with a freshly decorated set and some Christmas topics for Host Chat!

How old is too old for Christmas Gifts?:

Ryan has an age old question; what's the cut-off age for giving younger extended relatives Christmas gifts?

Young Wayne:

Content creator Young Wayne sits down with Val and Ryan to talk about all his upcoming projects and his experience growing up right here in Chicago.

Wayne Young, better known as Young Wayne is a millennial content creator, actor and comedian who is no stranger to candid conversations. He hosts a podcast alongside actor 'Lil Rel' Howery to have everyday conversations, roasts, debates and more!

Young Wayne even has a show on Crackle called "Just for Kicks" where he interviews athletes from Allen Iverson and John Salley to Jesse Usher.

He sits down with Val and Ryan to talk about all his upcoming projects and his experience growing up right here in Chicago.

You can learn more about Young Wayne and his work by giving him a follow on Instagram @youngwayne00.

Last Chapter book shop:

The Last Chapter Book Shop features various subgenres in romance, including LGBTQ stories, BIPOC stories, and historical and fantasy romance.

Like many entrepreneurs, Amanda Anderson had an awakening during the pandemic and decided to turn her dream into her day job. Now she's the owner of The Last Chapter Book Shop, a romance-only bookstore in Roscoe Village.

"I really wanted to cultivate a place for romantic readers to come in and be celebrated," Anderson said.

The Last Chapter Book Shop features various subgenres in romance, including LGBTQ stories, BIPOC stories, and historical and fantasy romance.

"The biggest compliment we get is, 'There aren't places like this for people like us,'" Anderson said.

Anderson says romance novels have saved her life, and she's glad to bring joy to the community with The Last Chapter Book Shop. As a BIPOC entrepreneur under 30, she hopes to inspire young girls to follow their dreams.

"I hope that I inspire the little girls who look like me and who have families that look like mine, to strive for those goals," Anderson said. "You don't have to go by what society tells you. You measure your own success. You measure your own happiness."

Roeper's reviews: spend or save?:

Richard Roeper reviews this week's movie releases.

"Candy Cane Lane" - SAVE

Eddie Murphy plays alongside Tracee Eliss Ross, as a Christmas Obsessed dad who uses a little "magic" to win a neighborhood Christmas decorating contest.

"Thriller 40" - SPEND

More than 40 years after the release of "Thriller" the record breaking album by Michael Jackson, musical celebrities star in a new documentary touting Jackson's accomplishments and the impact "Thriller" had around the world.

"Silent Night" - SPEND

On Christmas Eve, a father loses his young son in the crossfire of warring gangs. So he goes on a revenge-spree to get them all.

"Bookie" - SPEND

Starring Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar J. Dorsey, "Bookie" is about a veteran Bookie struggling to survive the impending legalization of sports betting.

AARP partners with Joffrey ballet:

AARP is offering members 15% off tickets to see the Joffrey Ballet's production of The Nutcracker.

AARP understands the personal sacrifices thousands of caregivers across Chicago and Illinois make daily. From juggling their caregiving duties alongside full time jobs, to spending money out of their own pockets to support their loved ones, AARP is grateful for their service. And AARP wants to celebrate these caregivers through their partnership with the Joffrey Ballet.

AARP is offering members 15% off tickets to see the Joffrey Ballet's production of The Nutcracker. They are also offering a sweepstakes for the chance to win a VIP experience with the Joffrey Ballet for the remainder of the season.

To receive 15% of tickets members can visit aarp.org/il. Or to enter the sweepstakes for the chance at a VIP Joffrey Ballet experience, members can fill out the sign-up form here.

The Joffrey Ballet's production of The Nutcracker runs Dec. 2nd through the 27 at the Lyric Civic Opera House.

Jamie Allan: Amaze:

If you're looking for something fun to do over the weekend, check out magician Jamie Allan as he makes a triumphant return to the Windy City with a residency at the Harris Theatre!

The show runs until Jan. 7, 2024. Get your tickets today here!