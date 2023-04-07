Val's husband Jobba and comedian Correy Bell join Windy City Weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, Pastor Ryan is out officiating a wedding, but Val has one more surprise guest co-host before he returns. You know him - and she definitely loves him - Val's husband Jobba joins as co-host!

They start off the week right with some Host Chat with comedian and friend of the show, Correy Bell.

The trio talk about relationship advice, including how to keep a relationship spicy and how to tell someone you don't like their bad habits.

Dinner with a View is an international one-of a-kind pop-up restaurant and outdoor oasis, and it's coming to Chicago! You'll get to enjoy an exclusive culinary adventure under the stars at Pioneer Court on the Magnificent Mile.

Attendees will dine in beautiful and intimate clear frameless geodesic domes that have been transformed into terrariums. Each dome highlights unique terrains found across the world. The experience is meant to stimulate the senses by marrying an elevated culinary experience with a unique view.

This limited time event will be open for dinner Thursdays through Sundays from April 7 to May 14.

Dome reservations are available at www.dinnerwithaview.ca, and dinner reservations for $129.99 per guest. A minimum of four guests are required per booking, and domes can accommodate a maximum of six guests.

LSU's White House Woes

The Louisiana State University women's basketball team just won March Madness. The White House offered to invite both LSU and the runners-up, the University of Iowa, which is causing a stir with LSU's star player, Angel Reese. Val, Jobba and Correy talk about it.

"Air" - SPEND

Ryan had a chance to chat with actor Matt Damon and Sonny Vaccaro, the man who signed Michael Jordan to his first sneaker deal with Nike. Matt Damon portrays Sonny in the new film "Air," but he isn't the only big name in the movie.

The ensemble cast includes Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker and more. "Air" is currently playing in theaters.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" - SPEND

The popular video game character Mario is making his Illumination Entertainment debut on the big screen in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie".

"Schmigadoon" - SPEND

Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong return for season two of "Schmigadoon", a parody musical where they find themselves trapped in a magical town filled with singing and dancing townsfolk.

"Beef" - SPEND

"Beef" is a new Netflix series about two strangers who get into a road rage incident that brings chaos into their lives. It stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong.

Be sure to tune in next week. Maggie Sajak, daughter of Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, is joining us in studio!