Val, Dionne, Jenny LeFlore talk 'mob wife' aesthetic and 'dry January'

Val, Dionne Miller and Jenny LeFlore talk 'mob wife' aesthetic, 'dry January' and keeping their Christmas trees up in January.

Val, Dionne Miller and Jenny LeFlore talk 'mob wife' aesthetic, 'dry January' and keeping their Christmas trees up in January.

Val, Dionne Miller and Jenny LeFlore talk 'mob wife' aesthetic, 'dry January' and keeping their Christmas trees up in January.

Val, Dionne Miller and Jenny LeFlore talk 'mob wife' aesthetic, 'dry January' and keeping their Christmas trees up in January.

This week on "Windy City Weekend," Jenny LeFlore joins Val Warner and guest co-host Dionne Miller for Host Chat.

Are people embracing the 'mob wife' aesthetic?:

TikTok's newest trend has women embracing the style of Italian American moms from hit shows like "Sopranos."

Take a look at the weather, because it might be a 'dry or damp January':

Going sober for January has been popular for years, but a new trend is emerging for those who don't want to cut out drinking completely.

"Damp January" might be the answer for people who don't want the pressure of going completely sober.

Have you taken your Christmas tree down yet?:

It's the end of January and while some people ripped their Christmas trees down before New Year's Eve, others still have theirs up today.

Is your tree still up, and when do you plan on taking it down?

Fun Fitness Bros: A new app that is making fitness fun:

Dr. Ian Smith and fitness expert Joey Thurman joined Val and Dionne to promote their app, Fun Fitness Bros.

Dr. Ian Smith and fitness expert Joey Thurman are back to talk about their newest app to get you moving this year, Fun Fitness Bros.

Dr. Ian joins Val in the kitchen to talk about some healthy recipes that are delicious and diet friendly, while Joey and Dionne try a fun workout.

Fun Fitness Bros is available on the App Store, Google Play and Roku.

ABC7's Disney World ticket contest:

Win a trip to warmer weather with ABC7's Disney World ticket giveaway.

Want to get out of this winter weather and enjoy some rays of sun? Enter for a chance to win an incredible Walt Disney World vacation!

View the full information here.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or Save?

Richard Roeper discusses 'Masters of the Air,' 'Expats,' 'Miller's Girl' and 'The Greatest Night in Pop.'

"Masters of the Air" - SPEND

"Masters of the Air" is a new World War II series about a U.S. Air Force unit stuck behind enemy Nazi lines in a plane. Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan star in the show.

"Expats" - SPEND

Nicole Kidman stars in a new series, "Expats" as a woman living in Hong Kong among a tight knit community of expatriates.

"Miller's Girl" - SAVE

"Miller's Girl" is a new comedy thriller starring Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman about a creative writing assignment that results in a complicated relationship between a teacher and his talented student.

"The Greatest Night in Pop" - SPEND

"The Greatest Night in Pop" is a Netflix documentary about the making of the sensational song, "We Are the World."